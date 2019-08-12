Crosswalk near NW Albuquerque schools shut down, citing safety concerns

“For those students walking or riding their bikes to school, they will need to cross at the intersection of Rainbow Blvd. and Woodmont Ave., just north of Tony Hillerman MS,” said principal Michelle Armijo.

On the first day of school, shortly after school let out, our KOB 4 cameras spotted half a dozen kids dart into danger, crossing sections of Rainbow Boulevard without a crosswalk.

“If kids start running across without using a crosswalk, yes it could be dangerous because there are a lot of cars that use this road,” said parent Clifford Pankretz.

Also new this year – school officials are asking parents not to park at the nearby church when picking up their kids.

Still, school administrators say the new changes boil down to a matter of safety.

“I think just with the crosswalk change everybody is just a little antsy to see how that's going to work out because they're supposed to cross at the light down there,” said parent Christy Dennison. “I think it will pan out eventually but right now everybody is a little worried about how it’s going to turn out.”