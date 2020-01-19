Crowdfunding effort behind plan to revitalize Route 66 hotel | KOB 4
Advertisement

Crowdfunding effort behind plan to revitalize Route 66 hotel

Crowdfunding effort behind plan to revitalize Route 66 hotel

The Associated Press
Created: January 19, 2020 11:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - There are plans to redevelop another dilapidated hotel along the longest urban stretch of historic Route 66, but this project on the edge downtown Albuquerque will be bankrolled in a unique way.

The California-based hotel and entertainment company behind the effort is partnering with an investment platform to raise $6 million through local crowdfunding to pay for part of the project.

Advertisement

At nearly $25 million, the project calls for updating rooms at The Hotel Blue, changing the property's name and adding new food and drink offerings.

The property was originally built in the mid-1960s as part of a national chain of midcentury downtown hotels.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate homicide near Uptown area
Police investigate homicide near Uptown area
Holm wins rematch against Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision
Holm wins rematch against Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision
APD: Homeowner shoots, kills person attempting to break into home
APD: Homeowner shoots, kills person attempting to break into home
Tattoo artist who had portfolio stolen worries thieves will use it to scam people
Tattoo artist who had portfolio stolen worries thieves will use it to scam people
McGregor beats Cerrone via TKO in less than a minute
McGregor beats Cerrone via TKO in less than a minute
Advertisement


State of New Mexico to pay newspaper $360K for legal fees
State of New Mexico to pay newspaper $360K for legal fees
Police investigate homicide near Uptown area
Police investigate homicide near Uptown area
Holm wins rematch against Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision
Holm wins rematch against Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision
Crowdfunding effort behind plan to revitalize Route 66 hotel
Crowdfunding effort behind plan to revitalize Route 66 hotel
McGregor beats Cerrone via TKO in less than a minute
McGregor beats Cerrone via TKO in less than a minute