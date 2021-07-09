Crowds, citations and concerns come with annual Rainbow Gathering

“It's actually an unauthorized event that occurs annually on the national forest, it's a loose group knit of people that refer to them as the rainbow family they get together and camp in the woods in mass quantities,” said Markin.

It's gone on nearly half a century, each year it's a different location, with a mass amount of cars, people, food and supplies brought in for more than a week.

U.S. Forest Services and Taos locals worried about trampled vegetation, water resources, latrines, compact soil and new trails that weren't there before.

"We understand this impacts the community, and we appreciate the communities’ patience with us," said Markin.

The rainbow group and the forest service came up with an agreement where a small group must stay and rehabilitate the land.

“Taking down any structures that may have been built while the gathering was taking place and dispersing materials across the forest floor to make it look like nobody had been there," said Markin.

The forest service said the one big difference compared to previous years is that there was a lot of unusual citations, from broken tail lights to hard drugs to weapon charges.