Crowds, traffic congestion expected for Pres. Trump's visit to Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- Any time a sitting president visits a city, there is a lot of planning involved.

President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Rio Rancho on Monday is no exception.

Doors at the Santa Ana Star Center open at 4 p.m.

Parking around the arena is limited so officials are encouraging people to carpool. Once the parking area is full, vehicles will be turned away.

Once people get into the arena, they will encounter a lot of security.

Guns and knives are prohibited.

For those who aren’t attending the rally, traffic in and around Rio Rancho will likely be backed up.

Air Force One is expected to land at the Albuquerque Sunport during rush hour.

The president’s motorcade will travel across the metro area to the arena.

In anticipation of the traffic congestion, Rio Rancho Public Schools announced they would be closed Monday.

City of Rio Rancho offices and Sandoval County offices will also be closed Monday.

