Crunch Fitness expected to face 'consequences' for operating in defiance of public health order

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 20, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: November 20, 2020 09:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gyms are among the 'non-essential' businesses that are not allowed to operate in New Mexico.

However, Crunch Fitness appeared to be open Friday. Numerous people were seeing visiting the gym. 

KOB 4 was told to contact the district manager to find out why it decided to operate. The district manager never returned KOB 4's request for comment.

The governor's office released the following statement about Crunch Fitness defying the public health order:

The fact that a gym would go out of their way to operate in violation of the public health order is both disappointing and not legal, and they should expect consequences.


