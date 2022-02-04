Scouts groups to hold Feb. 5 food drive in NE Albuquerque

KOB 4
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Some area Cub Scouts will be 'Scouting for Food' in northeast Albuquerque this Saturday.
The Cub Scouts will be holding a food drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Albertsons on Academy and Tramway. The drive is supporting the Storehouse New Mexico food pantry as a combined effort between Pack 409, Pack 166 and Troop 166.
In 2020, the drive raised around 3,900 lbs and $600 over the course of two days. This year, they rented a UHAUL truck and are hoping to "fill the truck" with their drive.
The drive is specifically seeking:
If you're unable to make it to the store Saturday, you can participate in the Scouts' online fundraiser. The fundraiser runs through Feb. 6.
