Scouts groups to hold Feb. 5 food drive in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Some area Cub Scouts will be 'Scouting for Food' in northeast Albuquerque this Saturday.

The Cub Scouts will be holding a food drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Albertsons on Academy and Tramway. The drive is supporting the Storehouse New Mexico food pantry as a combined effort between Pack 409, Pack 166 and Troop 166.