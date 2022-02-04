Scouts groups to hold Feb. 5 food drive in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Scouts groups to hold Feb. 5 food drive in NE Albuquerque

February 04, 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Some area Cub Scouts will be 'Scouting for Food' in northeast Albuquerque this Saturday. 

The Cub Scouts will be holding a food drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Albertsons on Academy and Tramway. The drive is supporting the Storehouse New Mexico food pantry as a combined effort between Pack 409, Pack 166 and Troop 166.

In 2020, the drive raised around 3,900 lbs and $600 over the course of two days. This year, they rented a UHAUL truck and are hoping to "fill the truck" with their drive. 

The drive is specifically seeking:

  • Canned meat (chicken/tuna)
  • Canned soups (hearty style)
  • Peanut butter
  • Jelly or jam (no glass jars)
  • Pasta sauce (no glass jars)
  • Mac and cheese boxes
  • Dried pasta
  • Ramen noodles
  • Canned vegetables
  • Canned fruit

If you're unable to make it to the store Saturday, you can participate in the Scouts' online fundraiser. The fundraiser runs through Feb. 6. 

Click the video above to learn more details and hear from the fundraiser organizers. 


