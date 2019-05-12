Curbing crime in Albuquerque: 'We have to watch out for one another'

The first call was near Rio Grande and Rose Avenue, when an anonymous neighbor woke up to lights and sirens.

"I just heard a bunch of commotion outside," he said. "I came outside and there were a bunch of kids screaming and they kept saying their friend was shot."

APD says three people were shot in a car. One of them was shot in the head and is in the hospital.

Investigators are looking for who pulled the trigger.

They second call was from northwest Albuquerque. Police arrived to an apartment complex off of Cibola Loop.

They were investigating a suspicious death, and are currently waiting for toxicology reports.

"Every New Mexican has the right to be safe in their homes and in their communities," Lujan Grisham said. "We're going to tackle this smartly and effectively and we start by putting our resources that I have control over right at the heart of the problem."

The plan includes adding extra state and local police officers around the metro, patrolling the bar scene in Nob Hill, focusing on liquor and code violations and intensifying data to track gun crimes.

"We're going to hold this effort for as long as it takes until everyone is safe in New Mexico," Lujan Grisham said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.