'Curious' mountain lion reported in the Bosque

"The Bosque is a travel corridor, you know, for a lot of different wildlife," Morgan said.

Recently, a hiker in Utah came across mountain lion cubs, and was escorted away, for six minutes, by their mother.

Morgan said the hiker in the viral video, like the hiker in Albuquerque, did the right things.

"He walked away slowly, he backed away, he used rocks, he used sticks," Morgan said. "He just kept on and on and on."

Morgan said people who encounter a mountain lion should look big, don't turn their back to the cat, keep pets and kids close them and throw things.

Morgan said the cat in the Bosque was reported to be curious, not aggressive. He added that a mountain lion attack is rare.

"Shouldn't discourage you from going out and enjoying the outdoors," Morgan said.