'Curious' mountain lion reported in the Bosque

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 14, 2020 05:45 PM
Created: October 14, 2020 02:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A hiker claims he came face-to-face with a mountain lion in the Bosque.
The hiker said he spotted the mountain lion between Bridge and Rio Brave last week.
"The encounter happened after dark," said Ross Gorman, spokesperson for the New Mexico Game and Fish Department. "The individual was walking through the Bosque and he came face-to-face, I say face-to-face, was about 20 feet away from the mountain lion, the way he explained it."
The Game and Fish Department couldn't find evidence of a mountain lion at the report location, but Morgan said he doesn't doubt the hiker's story.
"The Bosque is a travel corridor, you know, for a lot of different wildlife," Morgan said.
Recently, a hiker in Utah came across mountain lion cubs, and was escorted away, for six minutes, by their mother.
Morgan said the hiker in the viral video, like the hiker in Albuquerque, did the right things.
"He walked away slowly, he backed away, he used rocks, he used sticks," Morgan said. "He just kept on and on and on."
Morgan said people who encounter a mountain lion should look big, don't turn their back to the cat, keep pets and kids close them and throw things.
Morgan said the cat in the Bosque was reported to be curious, not aggressive. He added that a mountain lion attack is rare.
"Shouldn't discourage you from going out and enjoying the outdoors," Morgan said.
