'Curious' mountain lion reported in the Bosque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

'Curious' mountain lion reported in the Bosque

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 14, 2020 05:45 PM
Created: October 14, 2020 02:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A hiker claims he came face-to-face with a mountain lion in the Bosque. 

The hiker said he spotted the mountain lion between Bridge and Rio Brave last week.

Advertisement

"The encounter happened after dark," said Ross Gorman, spokesperson for the New Mexico Game and Fish Department. "The individual was walking through the Bosque and he came face-to-face, I say face-to-face, was about 20 feet away from the mountain lion, the way he explained it."

The Game and Fish Department couldn't find evidence of a mountain lion at the report location, but Morgan said he doesn't doubt the hiker's story.

"The Bosque is a travel corridor, you know, for a lot of different wildlife," Morgan said.

Recently, a hiker in Utah came across mountain lion cubs, and was escorted away, for six minutes, by their mother.

Morgan said the hiker in the viral video, like the hiker in Albuquerque, did the right things.

"He walked away slowly, he backed away, he used rocks, he used sticks," Morgan said. "He just kept on and on and on."

Morgan said people who encounter a mountain lion should look big, don't turn their back to the cat, keep pets and kids close them and throw things.

Morgan said the cat in the Bosque was reported to be curious, not aggressive. He added that a mountain lion attack is rare.

"Shouldn't discourage you from going out and enjoying the outdoors," Morgan said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger
APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Blake's Lotaburger
Former interim Navajo president and New Mexico lawmaker dies
In this Feb. 14, 1978, file photo, Thomas Atcitty talks on the phone in a bare office of the American Indian School of Medicine, at Shiprock, N.M. Atcitty, a former interim Navajo Nation president and longtime New Mexico state representative has died. The tribe says Thomas Atcitty died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, of natural causes. He was 86. Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday ,Oct. 14, in Shiprock, N.M., where Atcitty lived most of his life.
4 men arrested for child solicitation after undercover sting operation
4 men arrested for child solicitation after undercover sting operation
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
New Mexico judge issues ruling in marijuana reciprocity case
New Mexico judge issues ruling in marijuana reciprocity case
Advertisement


Frontier expands COVID safety measure by providing employees with KN95 masks
Frontier expands COVID safety measure by providing employees with KN95 masks
Family-owned go-kart business shuttered due to pandemic
Family-owned go-kart business shuttered due to pandemic
State lawmakers press Santa Fe leaders to move with urgency after Monday protest
State lawmakers press Santa Fe leaders to move with urgency after Monday protest
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 577 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 577 additional COVID-19 cases