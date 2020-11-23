Cut off: School closings leave rural students isolated | KOB 4
Cut off: School closings leave rural students isolated

Cut off: School closings leave rural students isolated

The Associated Press
Created: November 23, 2020 06:28 AM

CUBA, N.M. (AP) — The switch to remote learning in rural New Mexico has left some students profoundly isolated — cut off from others and the grid by sheer distance.

In the village of Cuba, New Mexico, population 800, the school system is sending school buses to students' homes over an hour away to bring them assignments, meals and a little human contact.

On the fringe of the Navajo Nation, many families have no electricity, let alone internet. It is yet another way in which the pandemic has exposed the gap between the haves and have-nots in the U.S.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

