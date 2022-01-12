Cyberattack forces APS to cancel classes Thursday

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 12, 2022 03:32 PM
Created: January 12, 2022 03:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All Albuquerque Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 13, due to a cyberattack that has compromised some systems.
APS officials said the district is working with contracted professionals to fix the problem and they hope to reopen Friday, Jan. 14. However, if the issue isn't resolved by midday Thursday, schools could also remain closed Friday.
According to APS, athletic games, tournaments and other extracurricular activities are expected to continue as scheduled.
The school district's administrative offices will remain open Thursday and Friday, and essential school employees are expected to report to work.
District officials said the school days will need to be made up at the end of the school year.
MORE:
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company