CYFD employees required to be tested for COVID-19 or self-isolate for 14 days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Employees of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department are being told they need to be tested to work.
According to a document, obtained by KOB 4, all employees are subject to testing.
Officials said they created the policy due to the nature of work employees perform, and some of the congregate facilities the department controls.
In a statement, a department spokesperson said, ""Knowing the COVID status of our team members is a crucial element in our commitment to protect the health of our employees and young people in our care."
Some people have questioned whether the department can legally require testing.
A law professor for the University of New Mexico the state can mandate testing if it's necessary in the conduct of a public health intervention.
In addition, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says an employer may choose to administer COVID-19 testing to determine whether they have the virus because an individual with the virus will pose a direct threat.
