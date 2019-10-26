CYFD initiatives try to make transition into living with foster families easier

The goal, CFYD officials said, is to place a child in a home and connect them with family members.

“I think it's been a tough issue for our state mostly because of its ruralness,” Moore-Pabst said. “So now what we're doing is we've invested in family finding software that will actually find family members both locally and out of state.”

CFYD is also giving special attention to trans-border families.

“You're no longer required to be a citizen of the United States so that means more family members who, especially in trans border families where there are people on either side of the border, people who come over and may not have any legal family here in New Mexico can look at other options for relative placement,” Moore-Pabst said.

That will mean these relatives will have access to resources to help raise the child.

According to CYFD, 40% of children will become homeless at some point in their life after they turn 18. Starting in July, CYFD will continue to offer access to housing and other resources even after the child’s 18th birthday.

“We really want to provide that support until age 21, especially because of a pattern that's happening with bio families is children are staying in the home through college and even beyond,” Moore-Pabst said.

Placement workers within CYFD will soon need manager approval before being able to look outside the family for a foster parent. The goal is to make sure the child can be with people they know.