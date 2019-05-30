CYFD plans to limit childcare help, cites lack of funding
Marian Camacho
May 30, 2019 06:58 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Children Youth and Families Department, or CYFD, is planning on limiting who can get help paying for childcare in New Mexico.
The announcement comes less than a month after the department said it would increase access to child care assistance for low-income families.
According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, department officials say the change is needed due to a lack of funding.
The change will mean only families who make 160-percent or less of the poverty level will be eligible for assistance in paying for daycare or preschool. That's a little over $41,000 for a family of four.
A spokesman for CYFD told the New Mexican the proposed cap is just a starting point and the agency is in the initial stages of revising child care regulations.
A public hearing on the change is set for 11 a.m. on July 8 at Apodaca Hall, 1120 Paseo de Peralta, Santa Fe, N.M.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: May 30, 2019 06:58 AM
Created: May 30, 2019 06:43 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved