CYFD plans to limit childcare help, cites lack of funding | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

CYFD plans to limit childcare help, cites lack of funding

Marian Camacho
May 30, 2019 06:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Children Youth and Families Department, or CYFD, is planning on limiting who can get help paying for childcare in New Mexico.

Advertisement

The announcement comes less than a month after the department said it would increase access to child care assistance for low-income families.

According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, department officials say the change is needed due to a lack of funding.

The change will mean only families who make 160-percent or less of the poverty level will be eligible for assistance in paying for daycare or preschool. That's a little over $41,000 for a family of four.

A spokesman for CYFD told the New Mexican the proposed cap is just a starting point and the agency is in the initial stages of revising child care regulations.

A public hearing on the change is set for 11 a.m. on July 8 at Apodaca Hall, 1120 Paseo de Peralta, Santa Fe, N.M. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 30, 2019 06:58 AM
Created: May 30, 2019 06:43 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Seals will be leaving ABQ BioPark
Seals will be leaving ABQ BioPark
Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home
Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen
Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen
Advertisement




Battle over private border wall building continues
Battle over private border wall building continues
CYFD plans to limit childcare help, cites lack of funding
CYFD plans to limit childcare help, cites lack of funding
The women behind ABQ Beer Week
The women behind ABQ Beer Week
Veteran loses home to fire in Valencia County
Veteran loses home to fire in Valencia County
Organizers prep for 25th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament, fundraiser
Organizers prep for 25th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament, fundraiser