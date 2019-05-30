CYFD plans to limit childcare help, cites lack of funding

The change will mean only families who make 160-percent or less of the poverty level will be eligible for assistance in paying for daycare or preschool. That's a little over $41,000 for a family of four.

A spokesman for CYFD told the New Mexican the proposed cap is just a starting point and the agency is in the initial stages of revising child care regulations.

A public hearing on the change is set for 11 a.m. on July 8 at Apodaca Hall, 1120 Paseo de Peralta, Santa Fe, N.M.