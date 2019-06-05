CYFD seeks applicants for new task force

The task force is required to include two foster parents, a guardian of a child, two kinship caregivers, a licensed medical physical health expert, a licensed behavioral health expert, and a family reintegration expert.

Children’s Cabinet Director Mariana Padilla and Secretary of Aging and Long-Term Services Alice McCoy will also be on the task force as well as a designated expert representative of law enforcement, a designated CYFD employee, and a Children’s Court Improvement Commission representative.

Applications for members of the public who would like to join the task force are due by Jun. 21.

CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock will select the members from the group of applicants.

