CYFD seeks applicants for new task force
Marian Camacho
June 05, 2019 02:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Children Youth and Families Department, or CYFD, is looking for people to be a part of its new Child Protective Services Task Force.
The task force was created during this year's legislative session through the approval of House Joint Memorial 10.
The goal is for the task force to improve recruitment of foster resource families and make recommendations to CYFD on how the department can improve relations with foster families, among other things.
The task force is required to include two foster parents, a guardian of a child, two kinship caregivers, a licensed medical physical health expert, a licensed behavioral health expert, and a family reintegration expert.
Children’s Cabinet Director Mariana Padilla and Secretary of Aging and Long-Term Services Alice McCoy will also be on the task force as well as a designated expert representative of law enforcement, a designated CYFD employee, and a Children’s Court Improvement Commission representative.
Applications for members of the public who would like to join the task force are due by Jun. 21.
CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock will select the members from the group of applicants.
