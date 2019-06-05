CYFD seeks applicants for new task force | KOB 4
Advertisement

CYFD seeks applicants for new task force

CYFD seeks applicants for new task force

Marian Camacho
June 05, 2019 02:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Children Youth and Families Department, or CYFD, is looking for people to be a part of its new Child Protective Services Task Force.

Advertisement

The task force was created during this year's legislative session through the approval of House Joint Memorial 10

The goal is for the task force to improve recruitment of foster resource families and make recommendations to CYFD on how the department can improve relations with foster families, among other things.

The task force is required to include two foster parents, a guardian of a child, two kinship caregivers, a licensed medical physical health expert, a licensed behavioral health expert, and a family reintegration expert.

Children’s Cabinet Director Mariana Padilla and Secretary of Aging and Long-Term Services Alice McCoy will also be on the task force as well as a designated expert representative of law enforcement, a designated CYFD employee, and a Children’s Court Improvement Commission representative.

Applications for members of the public who would like to join the task force are due by Jun. 21.

CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock will select the members from the group of applicants. 

Click here for the application.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: June 05, 2019 02:28 PM
Created: June 05, 2019 11:04 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Late night fight at Sandia Crest sparks stabbing of 14-year-old girl
Nina Luna
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo
APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
Caught on camera: Ring alarm scares away suspected car thief
Caught on camera: Ring alarm scares away suspected car thief
Early days of Albuquerque’s e-scooter program reveal growing pains
Early days of Albuquerque’s e-scooter program reveal growing pains
Advertisement




Firefighters injured in explosion at fireworks storage facility near Roswell
Firefighters injured in explosion at fireworks storage facility near Roswell
Late night fight at Sandia Crest sparks stabbing of 14-year-old girl
Nina Luna
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo
Another round of inclement weather hits New Mexico
Another round of inclement weather hits New Mexico
Caught on camera: Ring alarm scares away suspected car thief
Caught on camera: Ring alarm scares away suspected car thief