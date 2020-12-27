CYFD to launch text line for reporting abuse and neglect

Joy Wang
Updated: December 27, 2020 10:05 PM
Created: December 27, 2020 10:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department is launching a new text line Monday for kids to report neglect or abuse.
“They can text in and ask, ‘Hey, I need help connecting with my school. I don't have internet.’ That could be one, you know, ‘My brother and I really don't have a lot of food in the home.’ We can connect them with different resources of where a food box might be, where Meals on Wheels, where they connect to a church who are giving groceries out,” said Valerie Sandoval, protective services deputy director at CYFD.
The text line, Reach NM, is part of a new initiative to help more families during the pandemic, and will be available 24/7 starting early Monday.
"Most of the time, the reports that we receive at our statewide central intake, the source is not their self. And we really think that this avenue is for self disclosures of things that are happening their home. So we're hoping and thinking that this could target a different generation of receiving those reports for, like, things that are happening to themselves," Sandoval said.
While sending a text for help is simple, there’s a complex network of professionals waiting on the other end.
“We have a list of thousands of providers statewide in every single county uploaded into this system, where we can just immediately send them a link, a phone number, a name and an address of where that resource is located in their community,” said Sandoval.
People who use the text line will be connected with a trained professional in real time.
“As soon as it comes in and hits our system, we have people pull from the queue to respond immediately,” Sandoval said.
The number to text is 505-591-9444 and will go live Monday at 8 a.m.
