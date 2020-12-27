CYFD to launch text line for reporting abuse and neglect

While sending a text for help is simple, there’s a complex network of professionals waiting on the other end.

“We have a list of thousands of providers statewide in every single county uploaded into this system, where we can just immediately send them a link, a phone number, a name and an address of where that resource is located in their community,” said Sandoval.

People who use the text line will be connected with a trained professional in real time.

“As soon as it comes in and hits our system, we have people pull from the queue to respond immediately,” Sandoval said.

The number to text is 505-591-9444 and will go live Monday at 8 a.m.