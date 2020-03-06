CYFD whistleblower's concerns reach the governor's office

Not only did the CYFD employee highlight concerns, but suggested solutions that include putting a limit on caseloads that get assigned and requesting more money for administrative and logistical help.

The CYFD whistleblower also asked that polices be put in place to prevent turnover and to create a workplace culture where employees are not afraid to speak out.

The governor’s office said the employee who sent the email has met with CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock as well as staff from the governor’s office.

KOB 4 reached out to CYFD to find out how those changed were being implemented and officials said they “welcome input and suggestions from staff” and that they “realize they are at the beginning of a long journey.”

A CYFD spokesperson told KOB 4 that finding better ways to support staff is a top priority.

They say caseloads now vary in range from 10 to 20. They are also working on ways to improve supervision. Click here to read the full response from CYFD officials.

The governor's office provided KOB 4 with the following statement about the whistleblower's letter:

"Since Secretary Blalock began at CYFD, working to reform and rebuild an agency that had been starved for resources and leadership for years, he has actively encouraged agency staff to voice their ideas for making CYFD a better, stronger department. The input has been received through both strategic planning sessions at local offices around the state and emails and letters to the department leadership. The governor welcomes this collaborative leadership – that's precisely why she chose Sec. Blalock to lead CYFD into the future, with a holistic approach that rights past wrongs and builds a successful, supportive department that succeeds in helping New Mexico children and families.

The employee who sent your attached letter, which was received by the governor's office, has met with both Sec. Blalock and governor's office staff on her ideas and concerns, which the administration welcomes and is glad to build off of. Through the department's strategic plan, CYFD is already working on the vast majority of the objectives they identified in their letter and has already made great progress on many of the issues through last year's work. The department and its leadership are clear that there remains work to be done to ensure that every child in New Mexico is safe and receives the services they need, work that CYFD staff continues to undertake proudly every day.?"