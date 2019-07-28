CYFD working to improve staffing levels | KOB 4
CYFD working to improve staffing levels

Patrick Hayes
July 28, 2019 10:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department is hiring.

According to a spokesperson with the department, CYFD has reduced vacancies by 15% since January.

"The department, itself, has been severely understaffed for the last couple of years," said Charlie Moore-Pabst, CYFD spokesperson.

To improve on staffing levels, the department is holding hiring fairs.

Moore-Pabst said having more staff will ensure every case is investigated in a timely manner.

""CYFD doesn't have the luxury to say we're not going to investigate something once it's been reported to us," he said. 

Click here for more information about available positions at CYFD

Patrick Hayes


Created: July 28, 2019 10:32 PM

