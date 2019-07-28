CYFD working to improve staffing levels
Patrick Hayes
July 28, 2019 10:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department is hiring.
According to a spokesperson with the department, CYFD has reduced vacancies by 15% since January.
"The department, itself, has been severely understaffed for the last couple of years," said Charlie Moore-Pabst, CYFD spokesperson.
To improve on staffing levels, the department is holding hiring fairs.
Moore-Pabst said having more staff will ensure every case is investigated in a timely manner.
""CYFD doesn't have the luxury to say we're not going to investigate something once it's been reported to us," he said.
