DA & Public Defender's Office ask state Supreme Court to postpone some hearings, trials

Updated: March 16, 2020 06:16 PM
Created: March 16, 2020 05:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico Law Office of Public Defenders is asking the state's Supreme Court to postpone some hearings and trials to limit the spread of coronavirus.
“This is a very difficult decision because all public defenders care deeply about safeguarding our clients’ rights to speedy determination of their cases, but in a health emergency like this one, the safety of our clients and our court community is of the highest concern,” Chief Public Defender Bennett Baur said in a press release. “If this virus gets into one of our jails, the conditions are such that it could spread rapidly in close quarters, and many people in jail are already in poor health.”
Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez said he supports the LOPD’s move and sent a letter of his own to the state’s Supreme Court asking to vacate and continue all out of custody cases for 45 days.
“I started the day by going through the office, checking in on the folks here—we have skeleton crew,” Torrez said.
Torrez said the office is down to a third of its normal capacity with many employees working from home.
“If these folks aren't in custody yet from a public safety and public health standpoint it makes sense to try to minimize the number of people who have to go to court,” he said.
As they wait for the Supreme Court’s decision, Torrez said they will focus their resources on the most violent offenders—who are in custody.
“We are mindful of the possibility that the jail is a place where we want to have minimal contact and minimal movement in terms of the transportation of defendants in and out of that facility,” Torrez said. “Every time you do that you create more risk."
Federal courts have already suspended actions through April 10th.
