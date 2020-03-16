DA & Public Defender's Office ask state Supreme Court to postpone some hearings, trials

Torrez said the office is down to a third of its normal capacity with many employees working from home.

“If these folks aren't in custody yet from a public safety and public health standpoint it makes sense to try to minimize the number of people who have to go to court,” he said.

As they wait for the Supreme Court’s decision, Torrez said they will focus their resources on the most violent offenders—who are in custody.

“We are mindful of the possibility that the jail is a place where we want to have minimal contact and minimal movement in terms of the transportation of defendants in and out of that facility,” Torrez said. “Every time you do that you create more risk."

Federal courts have already suspended actions through April 10th.