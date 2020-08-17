DA: Armed man accused of intimidating witness of Oñate protest shooting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

DA: Armed man accused of intimidating witness of Oñate protest shooting

DA: Armed man accused of intimidating witness of Oñate protest shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 17, 2020 01:47 PM
Created: August 17, 2020 12:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Crime Strategies Unit (CSU) is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who showed up armed to the home of a witness during the preliminary hearing for Steven Baca. 

The witness had testified at the trial, virtually, and then the man arrived at their home shortly after. The man was photographed making threats around 1:30 p.m. on August 14 in northwest Albuquerque. 

Advertisement

The judge presiding over the preliminary hearing found there is probable cause in the case against Steven Baca.

According to police, Baca shot Scott Williams multiple times as protesters tried to remove the Oñate statue near Old Town. Baca faces numerous charges including great bodily harm. 

Williams testified at the hearing on Thursday. He said that he was trying to disarm Baca at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the individual pictured above should email tips@da2nd.state.nm.us or text (505) 553-2328. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

DA: Armed man accused of intimidating witness of Oñate protest shooting
DA: Armed man accused of intimidating witness of Oñate protest shooting
New Mexico officials report hantavirus case in Taos County
New Mexico officials report hantavirus case in Taos County
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 113 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 113 additional COVID-19 cases
Navajo Nation implements 'Safe at Home' public health order
Navajo Nation implements 'Safe at Home' public health order
Deadline looming for troubled apartment complex to clear out squatters
Deadline looming for troubled apartment complex to clear out squatters
Advertisement


Fatal accident near I-25 and Sunport closes north and southbound lanes
Fatal accident near I-25 and Sunport closes north and southbound lanes
Pro-gun group, BLM, district attorney push back against city’s weapons ban
Pro-gun group, BLM, district attorney push back against city’s weapons ban
Gunshots, screams heard in security video from morning police shot man in SE Albuquerque
Gunshots, screams heard in security video from morning police shot man in SE Albuquerque
Pandemic piñatas help business keep doors open
Pandemic piñatas help business keep doors open
ABQ City Council considers resolution to prohibit APD from receiving military surplus gear
ABQ City Council considers resolution to prohibit APD from receiving military surplus gear