DA: Armed man accused of intimidating witness of Oñate protest shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Crime Strategies Unit (CSU) is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who showed up armed to the home of a witness during the preliminary hearing for Steven Baca.

The witness had testified at the trial, virtually, and then the man arrived at their home shortly after. The man was photographed making threats around 1:30 p.m. on August 14 in northwest Albuquerque.