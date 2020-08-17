DA: Armed man accused of intimidating witness of Oñate protest shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 17, 2020 01:47 PM
Created: August 17, 2020 12:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Crime Strategies Unit (CSU) is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who showed up armed to the home of a witness during the preliminary hearing for Steven Baca.
The witness had testified at the trial, virtually, and then the man arrived at their home shortly after. The man was photographed making threats around 1:30 p.m. on August 14 in northwest Albuquerque.
The judge presiding over the preliminary hearing found there is probable cause in the case against Steven Baca.
According to police, Baca shot Scott Williams multiple times as protesters tried to remove the Oñate statue near Old Town. Baca faces numerous charges including great bodily harm.
Williams testified at the hearing on Thursday. He said that he was trying to disarm Baca at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information about the individual pictured above should email tips@da2nd.state.nm.us or text (505) 553-2328.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company