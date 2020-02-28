DA drops murder charge against woman due to lack of witnesses | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

DA drops murder charge against woman due to lack of witnesses

Joshua Panas
Updated: February 28, 2020 06:56 PM
Created: February 28, 2020 06:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman who is accused of murder is expected to be released from jail.

Latrice Thomas appeared in court Friday, charged murdering 27-year-old Hilarie Humbles over $40.

Advertisement

“She was a beautiful person,” Hilarie’s mother Nora said. “She gave us all great joy. She was a gifted artist. She just, she was a lot of fun, and we all miss her so much.”

Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Thomas Friday night because of a lack of witnesses. The charges could be re-filed at a later date.

“We're not optimistic,” said Hilarie’s uncle, Vin Langan.

Thomas has maintained her innocence despite being locked up in jail for more than year.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM man arrested for allegedly uploading child porn on Snapchat
NM man arrested for allegedly uploading child porn on Snapchat
4 Investigates Alert: Unclaimed funds at the US Bankruptcy Court
4 Investigates Alert: Unclaimed funds at the US Bankruptcy Court
School bus involved in crash in South Valley
School bus involved in crash in South Valley
Woman held in contempt after outburst during hearing
Woman held in contempt after outburst during hearing
Fact vs. Fiction: What you really need to know about coronavirus
Fact vs. Fiction: What you really need to know about coronavirus
Advertisement


DA drops murder charge against woman due to lack of witnesses
DA drops murder charge against woman due to lack of witnesses
Keller wants to nail down final location of new homeless shelter in coming months
Keller wants to nail down final location of new homeless shelter in coming months
School bus involved in crash in South Valley
School bus involved in crash in South Valley
NM man arrested for allegedly uploading child porn on Snapchat
NM man arrested for allegedly uploading child porn on Snapchat
New pilot program to target crime in SE Albuquerque
New pilot program to target crime in SE Albuquerque