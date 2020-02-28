DA drops murder charge against woman due to lack of witnesses

Joshua Panas
Updated: February 28, 2020 06:56 PM
Created: February 28, 2020 06:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman who is accused of murder is expected to be released from jail.
Latrice Thomas appeared in court Friday, charged murdering 27-year-old Hilarie Humbles over $40.
“She was a beautiful person,” Hilarie’s mother Nora said. “She gave us all great joy. She was a gifted artist. She just, she was a lot of fun, and we all miss her so much.”
Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Thomas Friday night because of a lack of witnesses. The charges could be re-filed at a later date.
“We're not optimistic,” said Hilarie’s uncle, Vin Langan.
Thomas has maintained her innocence despite being locked up in jail for more than year.
