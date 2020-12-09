DA files pretrial detention motion for man accused of holding 79-year-old captive, ransacking home

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 09, 2020 06:01 PM
Created: December 09, 2020 03:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man accused of Duct taping a 79-year-old woman as he allegedly ransacked her home appeared virtually in front of a judge Wednesday.
The woman's daughter, Kelley, identified Jake Dominguez leaving the house right before she found her mother, Judy, inside.
"He was giving me a hard time, and he kept wanting something I didn't have, which is some kind of some big whole stack of money," Kelley state. "I mean, these guys came in and tied up a 79-year-old great-grandmother. They're animals."
Dominguez tried to make his case Wednesday for why he should be released from jail.
"I have underlying health problems. Plus, like, I'm a single father, I'm going to school. I just - I met (inaudible) at the wrong time. I didn't get in any trouble," he said.
The judge said the district attorney's office filed a motion for pretrial detention. Dominguez will remain behind bars until, at least, that motion is heard in District Court.
The court filing says Dominguez has a history of violating probation, conditions of release and five prior felony convictions.
He's facing kidnapping and aggravated burglary charges.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company