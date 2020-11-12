DA: Luis Talamantes will be charged with murder of Jacqueline Vigil

In court documents, authorities said Talamantes was committing auto burglaries the morning Vigil was killed. He was driving around in his sister's Jeep with another man, later identified as Isaac Ramirez, looking for items to steal — when they saw Vigil pulling out of her garage. Talamantes parked the Jeep in Vigil's driveway, blocking her in, and then got out and shot her. He later fled to Texas.

The documents state he was later arrested by ICE agents in San Antonio for illegally re-entering the U.S. He had previously been deported from the U.S. in September 2019.