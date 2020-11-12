DA: Luis Talamantes will be charged with murder of Jacqueline Vigil | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 12, 2020 02:31 PM
Created: November 12, 2020 09:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Luis Talamantes will be formally charged with the murder of Jacqueline Vigil. Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez made the announcement Thursday morning during a remote news conference. 

Vigil, the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers, was murdered in her own driveway last November. She was preparing to go to the gym when shots were fired into her vehicle. 

In court documents, authorities said Talamantes was committing auto burglaries the morning Vigil was killed. He was driving around in his sister's Jeep with another man, later identified as Isaac Ramirez, looking for items to steal — when they saw Vigil pulling out of her garage. Talamantes parked the Jeep in Vigil's driveway, blocking her in, and then got out and shot her. He later fled to Texas.

The documents state he was later arrested by ICE agents in San Antonio for illegally re-entering the U.S. He had previously been deported from the U.S. in September 2019. 

Talamantes has a lengthy criminal history which includes drug and firearm offenses. He is now charged with an open count of murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, and larceny.

Talamantes is in federal custody in Texas, facing up to 20 years in prison for illegally re-entering the country. His sentencing for that case has been pushed to February. Torrez said Talamantes will be extradited after his federal case in concluded. 

The district attorney also announced that Ramirez, the man who was with Talamantes during the murder, has agreed to testify as an eyewitness. Ramirez faces up to 7 years behind bars. 


