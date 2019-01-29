DA prosecutors working on reconsidering Noreiga case

However, Romo said they are still looking into what they may do next.

“One of the things that we are strongly considering is filing a motion to reconsider sentencing,” said Romo.

Romo said if new evidence or findings come to light, the judge can take a second look. But that announcement caught the attention of Noriega’s attorney, Stephen Aarons.

“I looked at the constitution... the double jeopardy seems to prevent not only being re-tried but being punished twice for the same offense,” said Aarons. “So I don’t think it can be done.”

He said the way he reads the rule; a re-consideration would only apply to a reduction in sentence, not an enhancement.

“I didn't want to give the public a false impression that there would be reconsideration. I can't imagine there being one with the rules the way they are,” said Aarons.

As far as what new findings have been uncovered, it's unclear. The curveball of Noriega's liver disease was disclosed back in November.

KOB reached out to District Attorney Lemuel Martinez on Tuesday; he confirmed his prosecutors are actively working on that motion for this case.

He said those arguments, as to if it can or can't be done, will be handled in the courtroom.