DA says property crime continues to decline in Albuquerque, but homicides are still high

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 03, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: December 03, 2020 03:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- District Attorney Raul Torrez, in a virtual briefing Thursday for the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, laid out the latest crime statistics for Albuquerque.

"Our homicide numbers are going to be very high this year," Torrez said. "Certainly, much higher than a lot of other communities, both nationally and in our region."

Torrez said that the crime pictures is a tale of two cities.

He pointed to property crime, which has steadily decreased since 2017.

Torrez said one of the keys to combating crime in Albuquerque will be focusing on the small group of people who are driving violent crime.

He also wants gun crimes moved to the tougher federal court system. 


