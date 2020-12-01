DA seeks to reinstate Elexus Groves' murder charge following State Supreme Court ruling

"We felt it was necessary to bring some clarity on the felony murder rule in New Mexico,” said District Attorney Raul Torrez.

Torrez said they still have to prove that Groves and Garcia knew fleeing law enforcement at high speeds could end up hurting someone before the murder charged get reinstated.

"I think it's pretty clear, given the speeds that were involved. I think the forensic evidence showed these two individuals were going 70 miles per hour right before the accident,” he said.

Torrez said he hopes to bring justice for the killing of Shaunna Arrendondo-Boling and her 14-year-old daughter Shaylee.

"We lost two extraordinary people in this senseless act, and it's very hard for families to wait and see how the appellate process is going to unfold,” he said.

Both Groves and Garcia could face life behind bars if convicted of first degree murder.