DA Torrez helping other prosecutors with potential lawsuits against militia groups

Joy Wang
Updated: October 18, 2020 10:39 PM
Created: October 16, 2020 05:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- District Attorney Raul Torrez spoke with prosecutors from across the country Friday, explaining the process of filing a lawsuit against militia groups.
Torrez filed a lawsuit against the New Mexico Civil Guard in July.
"We've just seen an increase in political violence, and frankly armed extremism, in the lead up to this particular presidential election," Torrez said. "And because we've seen that, and also the activity unfortunately of members of armed extremist groups here the Proud Boys Three Percenters and others, we felt it was necessary to come up with a more comprehensive plan."
Now, Torrez is sharing the plan and arguments with other prosecutors.
"One of the misconceptions is this idea that somehow militias in this country are people who can appoint themselves to take on these functions, that's just, that's not how it is now, and frankly, it's not how it's ever been," Torrez said. "These are tightly regulated aspects of our constitutional framework."
It's a point that prosecutors will continue to argue in court.
"We all have an obligation to preserve and protect, you know, our democracy and in the institutions that allow us to thrive as individual citizens," Torrez added.
