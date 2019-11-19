DA Torrez touts crime-fighting efforts, says there's more work to do | KOB 4
DA Torrez touts crime-fighting efforts, says there's more work to do

Chris Ramirez
Created: November 19, 2019 06:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County district attorney revealed Tuesday that crime, overall, in down in Albuquerque, but the homicide rate is up. He added that, despite the drop in crime, the rate is still higher than in cities a similar size.

District Attorney Raul Torrez made the announcement in front of the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.

Torrez plans on pushing for new laws in the next legislative session that he thinks will further help reduce crime.

They include shielding children and victims of sexual assault from being interrogated by defense attorneys. 

Torrez believes these types of cases fall apart too often because victims feel re-traumatized by New Mexico's legal system.

He also wants to change pretrial detention rules.  Torrez would like New Mexico to mirror a California law that keeps the most violent offenders behind bars until their trial, on a presumption that they are dangerous to society.

“I've actively been working, reaching out to different legislators on both sides of the aisle,” Torrez said. “I've stayed in contact with the governor's office to outline why the proposed fix for pre-trial detention makes sense.”

Torrez believes part of Albuquerque's crime reduction can be attributed to the newly-formed Crime Strategies Unit.

The unit uses real-time data, entered by the Albuquerque Police Department, to create networks that show potential links between crimes and criminals.

The Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce received a $1.2 million grant from the Department of Justice. The money will allow the district attorney to connect to more law enforcement agencies, such as the Bernalillo Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police.

With more information coming in, Torrez is hopeful crime will be reduced.


