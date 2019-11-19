DA Torrez touts crime-fighting efforts, says there's more work to do

Torrez believes these types of cases fall apart too often because victims feel re-traumatized by New Mexico's legal system.

He also wants to change pretrial detention rules. Torrez would like New Mexico to mirror a California law that keeps the most violent offenders behind bars until their trial, on a presumption that they are dangerous to society.

“I've actively been working, reaching out to different legislators on both sides of the aisle,” Torrez said. “I've stayed in contact with the governor's office to outline why the proposed fix for pre-trial detention makes sense.”

Torrez believes part of Albuquerque's crime reduction can be attributed to the newly-formed Crime Strategies Unit.

The unit uses real-time data, entered by the Albuquerque Police Department, to create networks that show potential links between crimes and criminals.

The Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce received a $1.2 million grant from the Department of Justice. The money will allow the district attorney to connect to more law enforcement agencies, such as the Bernalillo Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police.

With more information coming in, Torrez is hopeful crime will be reduced.