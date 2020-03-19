DA Torrez wants more done to protect against spread of COVID-19 in courthouses

Nathan O'Neal
Created: March 19, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Despite coronavirus concerns, the Bernalillo County courthouse is still operational. While in-person hearings have been scaled back, District Attorney Raul Torrez fears not enough is being done to prevent the spread of the virus.
Thursday afternoon, Torrez sent a letter to the New Mexico Supreme Court, laying out his plan to stop sending his staff and attorneys to court for in-person hearings.
“My attorneys and staff will not be personally appearing for any setting that does not constitutionally require the presence of the parties –which quite frankly, after the court has suspended trials, that means virtually all of those settings can be postponed or they can be done just as we’re doing this – in video conference,” said Torrez via Facetime.
Earlier this week, the state Supreme Court halted all criminal jury trials, leaving all other hearings and whether they should be in person or not – left to the discretion of each judge.
The 2nd Judicial District Court implemented new screenings for anyone entering the courthouse. However, concerns about coronavirus in the courtroom loom.
“I’m not sure if those screenings are sufficient,” said Torrez.
In southeast New Mexico, District Attorney Dianna Luce, of the 5th Judicial District, is currently self-quarantined at her home after exposure to someone who was awaiting test results for COVID-19. She said that exposure happened in a courtroom.
“What risk are we putting people in that we just don’t know about – we don’t know who’s been exposed,” said Luce via phone.
Luce’s situation is a prime example why D.A. Torrez is pushing for even more social distancing in the courtroom.
“This is something that we take very seriously and it’s just something I don’t think we can afford to take half measures with,” said Torrez.
In response, spokesperson Sidney Hill issued this statement on behalf of the 2nd Judicial District Court:
Parties have always had the ability to file requests for telephonic appearances in this court. The District Attorney's Office knows the procedure for making such a request and could have done so at anytime. In addition, in his letter to the Supreme Court, DA Torrez references a test video conference between his office, the Law Office of the Public Defender and a District Court Judge. That test is part of the efforts the District Court is undertaking, during this crisis, to make it easier to conduct proceedings without all parties having to be present in a courtroom. Given these facts, it is quite frankly difficult to understand why the District Attorney felt the need to raise this issue with the Supreme Court.
