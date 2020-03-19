DA Torrez wants more done to protect against spread of COVID-19 in courthouses

The 2nd Judicial District Court implemented new screenings for anyone entering the courthouse. However, concerns about coronavirus in the courtroom loom.

“I’m not sure if those screenings are sufficient,” said Torrez.

In southeast New Mexico, District Attorney Dianna Luce, of the 5th Judicial District, is currently self-quarantined at her home after exposure to someone who was awaiting test results for COVID-19. She said that exposure happened in a courtroom.

“What risk are we putting people in that we just don’t know about – we don’t know who’s been exposed,” said Luce via phone.

Luce’s situation is a prime example why D.A. Torrez is pushing for even more social distancing in the courtroom.

“This is something that we take very seriously and it’s just something I don’t think we can afford to take half measures with,” said Torrez.

In response, spokesperson Sidney Hill issued this statement on behalf of the 2nd Judicial District Court:

Parties have always had the ability to file requests for telephonic appearances in this court. The District Attorney's Office knows the procedure for making such a request and could have done so at anytime. In addition, in his letter to the Supreme Court, DA Torrez references a test video conference between his office, the Law Office of the Public Defender and a District Court Judge. That test is part of the efforts the District Court is undertaking, during this crisis, to make it easier to conduct proceedings without all parties having to be present in a courtroom. Given these facts, it is quite frankly difficult to understand why the District Attorney felt the need to raise this issue with the Supreme Court.