DA worries offenders on probation or parole aren't being properly monitored during COVID-19 pandemic

"We need to know where they are, are they using drugs, do they have access to materials that could lead them to situations like child pornography-- all of these searches occur with sex offenders," Sugg said.

Department of Corrections spokesman Eric Harrison said probation and parole officers are still checking in with felons. However, he said the process is different now.

"Field calls are still taking place," Harrison said. "We have just adjusted, based on the Department of Health guidelines. Field calls are still be conducted via video conference, curbside check-ins, phone calls. For those high-level supervision folks, sex offenders and violent offenders-- we are still doing check ins, just no-contact."

Sugg worries the new process makes it easier for a felon to lie-- especially if they know an officer can't fully verify the facts.

Harrison disagrees.

"If we feel it's necessary, we will take those additional steps with sex offenders, drug tests-- whatever our field officers think is necessary at that time," he said.

To prove probation and parole officers are continuing to do their jobs, Harrison said, since the COVID-19 outbreak, officers have arrested 250 people for breaking their parole and probation agreements.