Damaged water line closes stretch of Alameda Boulevard
Joshua Panas
April 25, 2019 04:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Crews with the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority are repairing a 12-inch water main at Alameda Boulevard and 4th Street.
The line was hit and damaged by a contractor, according to the Water Authority.
The westbound right lane of Alameda from 2nd Street to 4th Street is closed.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
The Water Authority does not know how long it will take to repair the water line.
