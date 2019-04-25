Damaged water line closes stretch of Alameda Boulevard | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Damaged water line closes stretch of Alameda Boulevard

Damaged water line closes stretch of Alameda Boulevard

Joshua Panas
April 25, 2019 04:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Crews with the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority are repairing a 12-inch water main at Alameda Boulevard and 4th Street.

Advertisement

The line was hit and damaged by a contractor, according to the Water Authority.

The westbound right lane of Alameda from 2nd Street to 4th Street is closed. 

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. 

The Water Authority does not know how long it will take to repair the water line.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: April 25, 2019 04:32 PM
Created: April 25, 2019 04:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspect taken into custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Suspect taken into custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Authorities arrest teenager accused of killing mail carrier
Authorities arrest teenager accused of killing mail carrier
Gov. Lujan Grisham visits immigrant shelters in Las Cruces
Gov. Lujan Grisham visits immigrant shelters in Las Cruces
Violent teen crime on the rise in Albuquerque
Violent teen crime on the rise in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho water outage expected Thursday night
Rio Rancho water outage expected Thursday night
Advertisement




Damaged water line closes stretch of Alameda Boulevard
Damaged water line closes stretch of Alameda Boulevard
Powwow plans focus on missing, murdered Native women
Powwow plans focus on missing, murdered Native women
Gov. Lujan Grisham visits immigrant shelters in Las Cruces
Gov. Lujan Grisham visits immigrant shelters in Las Cruces
Suspect taken into custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Suspect taken into custody after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Authorities arrest teenager accused of killing mail carrier
Authorities arrest teenager accused of killing mail carrier