Damico, retired UNM Beowulf scholar, dies from COVID-19

In 1986, Damico initiated the institute’s flagship event, the annual Medieval Spring Lecture Series, which has been held every year since then until this year because of coronavirus restrictions.

In the late 1990s, Damico established another program around Viking mythology.

“Helen Damico had truly brought Medieval Studies to the New Mexico desert, as she liked to say,” Anita Obermeier, chair of the English Department and medievalist colleague, said.

Damico was well known for her work on Old English and Old Norse literature, and above all, for her studies of Beowulf.

In 1984 she published Beowulf’s Wealhtheow and the Valkyrie Tradition, a book that has been acclaimed for drawing attention to a key female figure in the poem — Wealhtheow, queen to the Danish ruler Hrothgar.