Dangers of ticks and how to get rid of them
Casey Torres
June 03, 2019 07:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— With rain, more and more ticks will be out ready to latch on to you. These insects can carry diseases that could be fatal if not treated in time.
Some of the most well-known tick borne diseases are Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and Tularemia.
State health officials confirmed two human cases of Tularemia in Santa Fe County last month.
To avoid picking up a tick, here are a few tips:
- Use bug repellent containing DEET, but for children do not use a concentration higher than 30-percent.
- If outdoors, wear long sleeves and tuck pants inside socks.
- Stay in the center of the trail when hiking.
- Avoid grasslands, bushes and branches.
How to safely remove a tick:
- Use tweezers to remove ticks, (the CDC says not to try to burn a tick off or apply petroleum jelly). When removing a tick with tweezers, experts say to get as close to the skin as possible and pull the tick straight up from its mouth. Do not twist it out or the head could be left behind in the skin. Also, don’t squeeze the stomach or the contents of the tick's stomach could be released inside the skin. Be sure to clean skin afterwards.
- Flush the tick down the toilet or place it in a sealed bag with rubbing alcohol. A doctor might need to identify the type of tick if symptoms develop within the next 30 days.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms include headaches, fever, rash, fatigue, muscle pain, and joint swelling.
Some infections can spread after a tick is attached even for a few minutes, so make sure to remove them as soon as possible.
