Darian Bashir trial declared a mistrial

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 26, 2021 02:28 PM
Created: August 26, 2021 12:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The trial of a man accused of killing a UNM baseball player has been declared a mistrial.
According to a judge, the Second Judicial District Court Bernalillo County was unable to enroll a jury in the case. The trial will now be set for a later date.
Darian Bashir is accused of shooting and killing UNM baseball player Jackson Weller in 2019.
Bashir is also facing prison time for a drive-by shooting that occurred a few months before Weller was killed.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company