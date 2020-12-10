DA's office has new tool to help crack down on gun violence

"The basic investigation always happens, but we're trying to look beyond that,"

Kyle Hartsock, special agent in charge of the DA's Crime Strategies Unit, said they just launched a dashboard to track shootings around the Albuquerque area.

So far this year, there have been more than 350 shootings. About 95% of them happened in the metro area.

The new tool complies data on location, possible motive and whether it could be gang or group related.

"So getting a bigger picture and fuller story on violent incident they help every step of the process," Hartsock said.

The DA's Office says law enforcement can identify trends and intervene in situations sooner, and, hopefully, prevent future shootings from happening.

