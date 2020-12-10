DA's office has new tool to help crack down on gun violence

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Despite multiple efforts to crackdown on shootings, it continues to be a problem in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.
"Right around the August timeframe, we had a sharp increase in our shootings," said Interim Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina.
APD reports gun violence has gone down in recent months. However, the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office which handles APD and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, there have been a 15% spike in shootings in 2020.
The DA's office also reports a 31% increase in deadly shootings in 2020, compared to 2019.
Kyle Hartsock, special agent in charge of the DA's Crime Strategies Unit, said they just launched a dashboard to track shootings around the Albuquerque area.
So far this year, there have been more than 350 shootings. About 95% of them happened in the metro area.
The new tool complies data on location, possible motive and whether it could be gang or group related.
"So getting a bigger picture and fuller story on violent incident they help every step of the process," Hartsock said.
The DA's Office says law enforcement can identify trends and intervene in situations sooner, and, hopefully, prevent future shootings from happening.
