DA's office moves forward with $1M International District crime plan

A new hire to the District Attorney’s office to lead those efforts is officially onboard. They’ve identified five main areas they plan to focus on: family and kids, infrastructure, behavioral health, economic development and law enforcement.

“A project like this isn’t going to come in and do magic other than start a conversation and plant some hope that this can move forward,” said Virginia Perez-Ortega, the recent hire for the project coordinator position for these efforts. “This is a three year project.”

Perez-Ortega will be the bridge from the community and leadership council to the District Attorney’s office.

“I’m the kind of community leader that passes the mic to the community because they are the true voice,” said Perez-Ortega.

Over the next three months they will start narrowing down a list of possible projects. Perez-Ortega says they have enough funding for five small projects a year.

“If we all work together and we put all the greatness that is happening here all together it’s going to work,” said Perez-Ortega.

She says they expect to get some ideas off the ground by September. There's a community meeting to continue the discussion on May 21 at 6 p.m. They will also work to create subcommittees for the five identified areas.

The District Attorney's office is also looking to add a prosecutor dedicated to the International District – to be a resource for the area. The goal would be to station them at a police substation near San Mateo and Kathryn.

They also want to hire a social worker who would connect support services to the people who need it.