Dash camera footage shows suspect shooting, injuring State Police officer during traffic stop

“He's got hazards on and it looks like he's getting a rifle ready or something. I'm going to keep distance,” said Duran in the dash cam footage.

As police units began to show up from surrounding agencies, another truck pulled up behind the officers. The occupants of the second truck were later identified as Nelson’s parents. According to court documents, the Arizona family was driving through New Mexico when the shooting happened.

“Get down on the ground,” Duran is heard saying on the lapel footage. “Put your hands behind your head.”

“That’s my son,” said Nelson’s parents.

“Yeah, he f***ing shot me,” Duran said.

According to court documents, the suspect called his parents after the shooting, and his father advised him to pull over.

Nelson pulled over and exited his vehicle a short while later at mile marker 135. With the assistance of Laguna police, he was taken into custody by State Police without further incident.

Court documents show that Nelson didn't have a criminal history until the shots were fired. It’s still unclear why he shot Officer Duran.

Nelson has been charged with attempted murder of an officer, which is a federal charge because the officer was working as a task force officer with Homeland Security.

"Like I said, I started to walk up. I got to the rear, shots fired, I fell back because he hit me," Officer Duran said.

Officer Duran is expected to recover. She was shot in both of her hands and was also hit in the shoulder, face and eyes with shrapnel.



