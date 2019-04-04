Dashcam video shows car crash into APD vehicle
Megan Abundis
April 04, 2019 10:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — William White, a dump truck driver, caught two car crashes on his dashcam on Thursday morning. Both crashes were at Eubank and Constitution.
"You never expect to see one, much less two, in five minutes of each other — and I got it all on camera," he said. "The first crash was an elderly woman, failed to yield the right away turning left, and got hit by another car. They went careening into a third vehicle."
White ran out to help. While he was checking on the people involved and talking to the 911 dispatch, another crash involving an APD officer took place in the same intersection.
Officers say another vehicle t-boned the patrol car.
"No lights, no siren, made a left turn and got hit," White said. He then ran over to help the second set of victims.
The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. It's unclear if the other driver was hurt, and if the officer had a left turn arrow.
There have been two officer-involved crashes this week.
Updated: April 04, 2019 10:09 PM
Created: April 04, 2019 09:32 PM
