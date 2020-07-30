Data center creates virtual learning center

“We have private offices for parents, so they can do some remote working as well if they need to take a call while the kids are learning,” said Trujillo.

Trujillo believes the data center is a good option for parents, or even teachers, who have to work from home while also helping their children learn remotely.

“Basically when you're micro-schooling or homeschooling a co-op, it's essentially where parents are taking turns facilitating either around work schedules or availability so one parent might take a Monday, the next parent might take a Tuesday,” said Trujillo. “Again, you're trying to keep these kids into a group. It's either with the same age group or it's various age groups.”

Trujillo said they will be scheduling groups over the next week.

“We're not pricing it to turn a profit or make money by any means,” she said. “We've priced this at a super affordable kind of daily rate as needed or a monthly membership for groups that plan to utilize this space a little bit more regularly.”

For more information email info@bigbyte.cc.