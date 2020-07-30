Data center creates virtual learning center

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Big Byte Data Center and Continuity Campus in downtown Albuquerque has created a virtual learning center option for students and parents.
“We have seen so many parents scrambling to find resources or creating study groups or micro schools to kind of help share the responsibility of facilitating. But having all of those kids on one Wi-Fi connection or having enough devices for all the kids is difficult for a lot of families,” said chief strategy officer Lauren Trujillo.
They've created three virtual learning rooms. The rooms feature computers and internet connections for students to use inside their secure facility.
The rooms will be cleaned and sanitized between morning and evening classes, and will allow for social distancing-- with a limit of 10 students at a time.
“We have private offices for parents, so they can do some remote working as well if they need to take a call while the kids are learning,” said Trujillo.
Trujillo believes the data center is a good option for parents, or even teachers, who have to work from home while also helping their children learn remotely.
“Basically when you're micro-schooling or homeschooling a co-op, it's essentially where parents are taking turns facilitating either around work schedules or availability so one parent might take a Monday, the next parent might take a Tuesday,” said Trujillo. “Again, you're trying to keep these kids into a group. It's either with the same age group or it's various age groups.”
Trujillo said they will be scheduling groups over the next week.
“We're not pricing it to turn a profit or make money by any means,” she said. “We've priced this at a super affordable kind of daily rate as needed or a monthly membership for groups that plan to utilize this space a little bit more regularly.”
For more information email info@bigbyte.cc.
