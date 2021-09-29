Data on child abuse in New Mexico called into question | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Data on child abuse in New Mexico called into question

Data on child abuse in New Mexico called into question

The Associated Press
Created: September 29, 2021 03:08 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Data on child abuse in New Mexico has been called into question after lawmakers raised concerns that the former director of the state’s child welfare agency provided inaccurate statistics.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports legislative committee staff has since found child abuse deaths in the state have more than doubled in fiscal year 2020 from the previous year and the state has the second-highest rate of repeated child maltreatment in the nation.

The legislative review came after committee members raised concerns that Brian Blalock, the former director of the Children, Youth and Families Department, provided inaccurate statistics at a July hearing.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 632 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 632 additional COVID-19 cases
Homicide investigation underway in NE Albuquerque
Homicide investigation underway in NE Albuquerque
Albuquerque police search for suspect who removed GPS ankle monitor
Albuquerque police search for suspect who removed GPS ankle monitor
Attorney, judge differ over releasing mother in crash that killed 2 children
Attorney, judge differ over releasing mother in crash that killed 2 children
City of Albuquerque wins bid for popular neighborhood park
City of Albuquerque wins bid for popular neighborhood park