Father accused in death of 1-year-old daughter released from custody
|
Marian Camacho
January 11, 2019 11:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The father accused in the death of his 1-year-old daughter has been granted release on his own recognizance with pre-trial services.
Judge Charles Brown denied the prosecution's request for the pre-trial detention of David Zuber. Zuber has been charged with child abuse and tampering with evidence in the death of his daughter Anastazia.
The girl was reported missing in December and was found buried in the backyard of a northeast Albuquerque home last week.
Police say the child's mother, Monique Romero, left her two-year-old child and Anastazia in a bathtub, which was full of water and when she returned, she said Anastazia was not responsive.
Romero said she didn't seek medical attention for the child. Instead, she said Zuber left the apartment with Anastazia's body. Romero told police that Zuber returned and said, "it was taken care of."
Romero was released from custody on Wednesday.
KOB's Brittany Costello is in the courtroom and will have the very latest on KOB tonight at 5.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 11, 2019 11:13 AM
Created: January 11, 2019 09:53 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved