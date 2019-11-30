Davie coaches last UNM football game

In the postgame conference, Davie would not address that phrasing or his future plans, but did reflect on his time with the Lobos.

"Even though here were probably 500 people at the end of this game, I'll remember this one,” Davie said.

The team announced there were more than 11,000 people in attendance but, in reality, that number was closer to 2,000.

When asked to characterize his career at UNM, Davie said he will leave that up to someone else but said he was proud of his players.

“Judge it on 2-10 this season, that's fine go ahead,” Davie said. “I'm pretty comfortable and confident through my lens that I'm walking out of here with my head held high.”

Davie finished his time with the Lobos with a 35-64 record.

Fans told KOB 4 they liked Davie but are excited to see what is in store for the Lobos next.

"I'm excited. Just knowing the team personally I think they're excited too. They've had a rough year,” said UNM student Meghan Deitz.

Another Lobo fan said the team needs to switch things up.

"Davie was good for a while but it's time for a change,” said John Sanchez Jr.

Still, Davie stood by his time at UNM and offered the next guy good luck.

"I gave it all I had and I'm not going to apologize,” he said. "I'm not going to apologize for what I've done here.”