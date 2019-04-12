Davon Lymon found guilty of murdering APD officer

Lymon faces a sentence in excess of life in prison, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

During the trial, the jury heard from more than 30 witnesses.

On Friday, they listened to closing arguments from the prosecution and Lymon's defense lawyer.

Clara Moran, of the New Mexico Attorney General's Office, told the jury that Lymon shot officer Webster during a traffic stop because Lymon, a convicted felon who was on a stolen motorcycle and carrying a gun, did not want to go back to prison.

Moran showed jurors graphic video from officer Webster's lapel camera.

"He had no idea that night would be his last, his last chance to respond to calls for service for the public, his last chance to talk to his wife on the phone an hour before he was shot and killed," Moran said.

Lymon's attorney asked the jury to convict Lymon of manslaughter, not murder. Attorney Gary Mitchell said Lymon didn't have time to think before he shot officer Webster.

"You’re in a moment of terror, you’re in a moment of fear," Mitchell said. "You react to it. That’s far different than sitting down and deliberating."

Mitchell claimed Lymon was in fear for is life.

"You’re dealing with Davon. Since he was little a boy, as he’s said, has been taught it’s not fair for a black, they are really, they are however you want to look at it on a scale, are disproportionately mistreated and killed,” Mitchell said.