Davon Lymon found guilty of murdering APD officer
Kai Porter
April 12, 2019 06:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A jury found Davon Lymon guilty of murdering Albuquerque police officer Daniel Webster in 2015.
The jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding Lymon guilty on all seven charges that he was facing, including first-degree murder.
However, the reading of the verdict was held up for about a 30 minutes after the jurors made a mistake on one of the juror forms.
Lymon faces a sentence in excess of life in prison, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
During the trial, the jury heard from more than 30 witnesses.
On Friday, they listened to closing arguments from the prosecution and Lymon's defense lawyer.
Clara Moran, of the New Mexico Attorney General's Office, told the jury that Lymon shot officer Webster during a traffic stop because Lymon, a convicted felon who was on a stolen motorcycle and carrying a gun, did not want to go back to prison.
Moran showed jurors graphic video from officer Webster's lapel camera.
"He had no idea that night would be his last, his last chance to respond to calls for service for the public, his last chance to talk to his wife on the phone an hour before he was shot and killed," Moran said.
Lymon's attorney asked the jury to convict Lymon of manslaughter, not murder. Attorney Gary Mitchell said Lymon didn't have time to think before he shot officer Webster.
"You’re in a moment of terror, you’re in a moment of fear," Mitchell said. "You react to it. That’s far different than sitting down and deliberating."
Mitchell claimed Lymon was in fear for is life.
"You’re dealing with Davon. Since he was little a boy, as he’s said, has been taught it’s not fair for a black, they are really, they are however you want to look at it on a scale, are disproportionately mistreated and killed,” Mitchell said.
?@ABQPOLICE? officers lined up outside District Court after jury found Davon Lymon guilty of murdering Officer Daniel Webster. Powerful image. pic.twitter.com/VQpOFLBmPV— Kai Porter (@KaiPorterKOB) April 12, 2019
Credits
Updated: April 12, 2019 06:34 PM
Created: April 12, 2019 05:27 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved