Davon Lymon sentenced to life in prison for killing APD officer

Joshua Panas
May 07, 2019 03:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man convicted of killing an Albuquerque police officer was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

Davon Lymon sat in the courtroom has people spoke about the man he killed, officer Daniel Webster.

Michelle Webster, who was married to Daniel, called Lymon "evil" and stated that she wished he was the one who died.

Before being sentenced, Lymon made a statement in the courtroom. He claimed he was targeted because of his race and acted in self-defense after Webster pulled him over in 2015.

The judge noted Lymon's lack of remorse and then sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

“Judge Candelaria did the right thing today. It has been an honor for my prosecutors to fight for the justice that Officer Webster’s family has long deserved,” said New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.

