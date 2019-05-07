Davon Lymon sentenced to life in prison for killing APD officer

Before being sentenced, Lymon made a statement in the courtroom. He claimed he was targeted because of his race and acted in self-defense after Webster pulled him over in 2015.

The judge noted Lymon's lack of remorse and then sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Judge Candelaria did the right thing today. It has been an honor for my prosecutors to fight for the justice that Officer Webster’s family has long deserved,” said New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.