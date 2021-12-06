Day 1: Lawmakers convene at Roundhouse for special session | KOB 4
Day 1: Lawmakers convene at Roundhouse for special session

Chris Ramirez
December 06, 2021 06:28 PM
December 06, 2021 04:01 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called state lawmakers to the Roundhouse for two important items: redrawing New Mexico's political boundaries and spending more than a billion dollars in federal pandemic funds.

Legislators plan on being at the Roundhouse for the next two weeks. Security restrictions have changed since the last legislative session in January. At that time, there was a security fence around the Capitol, guarded by state police and the National Guard. Members of the public were not permitted inside during that session.

For this special session, the public is permitted inside, but must first show proof of vaccination and walk through a metal detector.

Also, a new rule at the Roundhouse bans guns from inside the building. The only exception is for uniformed law enforcement officers.

