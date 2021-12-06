Day 1: Lawmakers convene at Roundhouse for special session

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called state lawmakers to the Roundhouse for two important items: redrawing New Mexico's political boundaries and spending more than a billion dollars in federal pandemic funds.

Legislators plan on being at the Roundhouse for the next two weeks. Security restrictions have changed since the last legislative session in January. At that time, there was a security fence around the Capitol, guarded by state police and the National Guard. Members of the public were not permitted inside during that session.