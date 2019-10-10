Day 6: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
KOB Web Staff
October 10, 2019 07:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Weatherman Steve Stucker arrived at Balloon Fiesta Park early this morning.
He was optimistic that the special shape balloons would inflate for the sixth day of the event, but that the balloons might not take off. Officials canceled the launch around 7:30 a.m.
Check out the video for his full forecast.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 10, 2019 07:46 AM
Created: October 10, 2019 06:13 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved