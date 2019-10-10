Day 6: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast | KOB 4
Day 6: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast

KOB Web Staff
October 10, 2019 07:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Weatherman Steve Stucker arrived at Balloon Fiesta Park early this morning.

He was optimistic that the special shape balloons would inflate for the sixth day of the event, but that the balloons might not take off. Officials canceled the launch around 7:30 a.m. 

Check out the video for his full forecast. 

KOB Web Staff


Updated: October 10, 2019 07:46 AM
Created: October 10, 2019 06:13 AM

