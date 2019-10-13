Day 9: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
Day 9: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast

KOB Web Staff
October 13, 2019 06:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Weatherman Steve Stucker arrived at Balloon Fiesta Park early this morning.

It's looking a little warmer out there than it was Saturday morning. Steve says the conditions are expected to be great for Sunday's Farewell Mass Ascension. 

Check out the video for his full forecast. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: October 13, 2019 06:24 AM
Created: October 13, 2019 05:26 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

