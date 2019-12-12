Daycare asks for children's gifts ahead of Christmas | KOB 4
Daycare asks for children's gifts ahead of Christmas

Brittany Costello
Updated: December 12, 2019 06:20 PM
Created: December 12, 2019 05:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque daycare is asking for the public’s help to make sure no child goes without a gift on Christmas.

“All of us need to believe in something, so I want them to believe that there’s people out there that care for them in the community,” said Jeannine Tapia, director My Little Sunshine Academy.

Tapia said many of her students are on public assistance. She said many of their parents are hard-working, some have two jobs.

That’s why she wants the community to help spread the Christmas spirit.

“It could be a coloring book with some crayons, it could be maybe some socks or baby books-- anything is appreciated,” Tapia said.

People can take donations to the My Little Sunshine Academy on 57th street.

They are hoping to hand out the donations by next Friday.

You can contact the center at  (505) 315-7915 or email at mylittlesunshinenm@gmail.com if you want to help.

These are the classrooms and ages at the center:

1.  Baby Room (7 babies) 2 boys  & 4 girls

     Current ages: 1 year old to 24 Months

2.  2 year old Classroom (5 kids) 3 boys & 2 girls

     Ages: 2 Year old's only

3.  Pre-K Classroom:  (13 Kids) 7 Girls & 6 Boys

     Ages: 3 & 4 year old's

4.  Early Pre-K: (16 Students) 11 Girls & 5 boys

     Ages: 3 year old's

5.  School age Classroom: 45 

      Ages: 6-12


