Daycare asks for children's gifts ahead of Christmas

“It could be a coloring book with some crayons, it could be maybe some socks or baby books-- anything is appreciated,” Tapia said.

People can take donations to the My Little Sunshine Academy on 57th street.

They are hoping to hand out the donations by next Friday.

You can contact the center at (505) 315-7915 or email at mylittlesunshinenm@gmail.com if you want to help.

These are the classrooms and ages at the center:

1. Baby Room (7 babies) 2 boys & 4 girls

Current ages: 1 year old to 24 Months

2. 2 year old Classroom (5 kids) 3 boys & 2 girls

Ages: 2 Year old's only

3. Pre-K Classroom: (13 Kids) 7 Girls & 6 Boys

Ages: 3 & 4 year old's

4. Early Pre-K: (16 Students) 11 Girls & 5 boys

Ages: 3 year old's

5. School age Classroom: 45

Ages: 6-12