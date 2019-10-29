Days after DNA from rape kit identifies suspect, alleged victim dies | KOB 4
Days after DNA from rape kit identifies suspect, alleged victim dies

Kai Porter
Updated: October 29, 2019 05:08 PM
Created: October 29, 2019 04:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Prosecutors dismissed the case against a former Bernalillo County firefighter who was accused of raping a woman in 2009.

Celso Montano’s DNA reportedly matched a rape kit that was caught in a backlog.

However, his case may not move forward because the alleged victim died on Oct. 18.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said they spoke to the alleged victim on Oct. 3. The spokesman said the woman appeared excited to assist in the prosecution.

Advocates fear justice will not be served.

“She never got justice, and I can't even say what the family's going through,” said Christine Barber, executive director of Street Safe New Mexico. “I feel for them, and it is awful that they have to go through this without her.

The district attorney’s office plans to continue investigating the case. Prosecutors could re-file charges if there is enough evidence to move forward without the woman’s testimony.


