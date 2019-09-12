Days before disappearance, 5-year-old had missed several days of school | KOB 4
Days before disappearance, 5-year-old had missed several days of school

Kai Porter
September 12, 2019 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A day after authorities found the body of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada in the Rio Grande, the community in Espanola is trying to come to terms with the tragic loss.

Grief counselors were available at Eutimio "Tim" Salazar III Elementary, where Renezmae was a kindergarten student, to help children and staff get through the loss.

"We've got three teams over there composed of social worker or counselor and one of our school psychologists, so they've met with each class individually this morning and any staff that feel like they might need extra support,” Espanola Public Schools Superintendent Bobbie Gutierrez.

On Thursday, students could be seen drawing pictures and writing messages for Renezmae.

Gutierrez said Renezmae had missed about a week of school before she was reported missing Sunday.

“I know that’s always concerning when we have a child that misses several days of school,” Gutierrez said.

Officials with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department cited confidentiality laws when asked if they had received reports or referrals about Renezmae or her family.

No arrests have been made in the case. Officials with the FBI have said the investigation is ongoing.

Kai Porter


Updated: September 12, 2019 06:08 PM
Created: September 12, 2019 03:07 PM

