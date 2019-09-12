Days before disappearance, 5-year-old had missed several days of school

On Thursday, students could be seen drawing pictures and writing messages for Renezmae.

Gutierrez said Renezmae had missed about a week of school before she was reported missing Sunday.

“I know that’s always concerning when we have a child that misses several days of school,” Gutierrez said.

Officials with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department cited confidentiality laws when asked if they had received reports or referrals about Renezmae or her family.

No arrests have been made in the case. Officials with the FBI have said the investigation is ongoing.