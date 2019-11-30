Dazzling displays return to BioPark for River of Lights

Joy Wang & Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The River of Lights kicked off Saturday at the Albuquerque BioPark.
The dazzling display of lights have been a city holiday tradition since 1997.
Millions of twinkling lights will illuminate nearly 600 displays at the BioPark.
The largest sculpture at the River of Lights is a green dinosaur that measures 56 feet long and 11 feet wide.
People can check out the River of Lights through Dec. 30.
