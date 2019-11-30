Dazzling displays return to BioPark for River of Lights | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Dazzling displays return to BioPark for River of Lights

Joy Wang & Kai Porter
Created: November 30, 2019 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The River of Lights kicked off Saturday at the Albuquerque BioPark.

The dazzling display of lights have been a city holiday tradition since 1997.

Advertisement

Millions of twinkling lights will illuminate nearly 600 displays at the BioPark.

The largest sculpture at the River of Lights is a green dinosaur that measures 56 feet long and 11 feet wide.

People can check out the River of Lights through Dec. 30.

Click the video above to watch the River of Lights lighting ceremony.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Fight breaks out at Albuquerque Walmart on Black Friday
Fight breaks out at Albuquerque Walmart on Black Friday
Inmate escapes from San Miguel County Detention Center
Inmate escapes from San Miguel County Detention Center
1 person injured in deputy-involved shooting on ABQ's West Side
1 person injured in deputy-involved shooting on ABQ's West Side
Convicted New Mexico murderer, on the run for more than a year, arrested in Maine
Convicted New Mexico murderer, on the run for more than a year, arrested in Maine
'It's up and running': People excited to finally ride ART buses
'It's up and running': People excited to finally ride ART buses
Advertisement


1 person injured in deputy-involved shooting on ABQ's West Side
1 person injured in deputy-involved shooting on ABQ's West Side
Davie coaches last UNM football game
Davie coaches last UNM football game
Dazzling displays return to BioPark for River of Lights
Dazzling displays return to BioPark for River of Lights
'It's up and running': People excited to finally ride ART buses
'It's up and running': People excited to finally ride ART buses
Inmate escapes from San Miguel County Detention Center
Inmate escapes from San Miguel County Detention Center